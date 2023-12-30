Google News
Best of Top Rank boxing fights in 2023: Haney vs Loma, Navarette vs Wilson & more

Top Rank's Top 4 fights of 2023

Parviz Iskenderov

As the year comes to an end, Top Rank hit the stream with a compilation featuring some of its best boxing fights of 2023.

The four-fight video features Artur Beterbiev’s unified light heavyweight title defense by TKO against Anthony Yarde in January in London. As well, Emanuel Navarrete’s sensational world championship defense via 10th round stoppage against Liam Wilson in Glendale in February.

Plus, Devin Haney’s undisputed lightweight title defense by unanimous decision against Vasiliy Lomachenko in May in Las Vegas. In addition, Rafael Espinoza’s claim of world title against Robeisy Ramirez by majority decision in December in Pembroke Pines.

With more top boxing fights scheduled for 2024 – devastating knockouts, spectacular clashes, victories and upsets are guaranteed.

