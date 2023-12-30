Mielnicki Jr vs Larbi results, start time, live stream – Brick City Friday Night Fights

Vito Mielnicki Jr and Salim Larbi battle it out in the main event live stream from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Friday, December 29. The contest pits once-beaten representative of the country-host against opponent of France. The pair squares off on the top of fight card titled “Brick City Friday Night Fights”. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super welterweight.

Mielnicki Jr (16-1, 11 KOs) goes through the ropes for the fourth time in 2023 and targets his ninth straight victory. In his previous outing in November in Las Vegas, the 21-year-old native of Belleville, New Jersey dropped and stopped Alexis Salazar in the first round.

Larbi (22-12-3, 8 KOs) of Cambrai, France fights for the second time in 2023 and looks to return to winning ways. Rahway, New Jersey-based 36-year-old lost his previous bout in March in Orlando by unanimous decision against Thomas LaManna.

The co-main event features Belleville, New Jersey’s Thomas LaManna (36-5-1, 15 KOs) up against Nicolas Hernandez (28-7-3, 12 KOs) of Puerto Rico. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at middleweight.

Among Mielnicki Jr vs Larbi undercard bouts, Michael Anderson (23-3-1, 17 KOs) makes his ring appearance in front of his hometown crowd against Eudy Bernardo (25-6, 18 KOs) of Dominican Republic. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at welterweight.

As well, Philadelphia’s Paul Kroll (10-0-2, 6 KOs) goes up against Mount Vernon, New York-based Weah Archiebald (10-15, 5 KOs) of Liberia. The bout is scheduled for six rounds at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, December 30.

Brick City Friday Night Fights start time

United States

Broadcast: FITE TV

Date: Friday, December 29

Time: 8:15 pm ET / 5:15 pm PT

Prelims: 7:15 pm ET / 4:15 pm PT

United Kingdom

Broadcast: FITE TV

Date: Saturday, December 30

Time: 1:15 am GMT

Prelims: 12:15 am GMT

Australia

Broadcast: FITE TV

Date: Saturday, December 30

Time: 12:15 pm AEDT

Prelims: 11:15 am AEDT

Mielnicki Jr vs Larbi fight card

Vito Mielnicki Jr vs. Salim Larbi, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Michael Anderson vs. Eudy Bernardo, 10 rounds, welterweight

Thomas LaManna vs. Nicolas Hernandez, 10 rounds, middleweight

Kristian Prenga vs. Christopher Arnold, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Michael Lee vs. Rickey Edwards, 6 rounds, welterweight

Paul Kroll vs. Weah Archiebald, 6 rounds, welterweight

Dwyke Flemmings Jr vs. Luis Briceno Roman, 4 rounds, super welterweight

Malik Nelson vs. Romel Tsanimp, 4 rounds, featherweight

John Vallejo vs. Rashad Bogar, 4 rounds, super welterweight

Anthony Johns vs. Israel Camacho, 4 rounds, flyweight

Kasir Goldston vs. George Gethers, 4 rounds, super lightweight

Vito Mielnicki Jr vs Salim Larbi results

