Devin Gibson vs Tyler Randall headlines BKFC Prospect Series on Mar 2 in Canada

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship makes its debut in Canada on Saturday, March 2 with BKFC Prospect Series featuring Devin Gibson up against Tyler Randall. The event takes place at River Cree Resort and Casino in Enoch, AB in the Greater Edmonton Area.

“BKFC has a wealth of fans in Canada and we’re honored to promote our first event in the country on March 2 in Edmonton,” said BKFC President and Founder, David Feldman. “Our BKFC Prospect Series has been a tremendous hit with recent events in Florida and the United Kingdom and we expect another outstanding evening of bare-knuckle fights on March 2.”

Devin Gibson (2-1) is looking to return to winning ways. In his previous bout at BKFC 35 Myrtle Beach in January, the 29-year-old Canadian fighter dropped a unanimous decision against Albert Inclan. In March 2022, the native of Sarnia, Ontario stopped Kody Murray in the fourth round. Gibson made his successful BKFC debut by UD against Ray Lopez in November 2021.

Tyler Randall (2-2) is coming off a pair of losses. Cape Coral, Florida-based 29-year-old last fought in April, when he suffered the defeat by split decision against Chancey Wilson. In June 2022, the native of New Milford, Connecticut was KO’d Cary Caprio in Round 3. Last April, Randall stopped Josh Richey in the third round, after earning a UD against Darwin Bonilla in his BKFC debut in November 2021.

Bare knuckle boxing fans can watch the BKFC Prospect Series live on FITE TV and Fubo.

Other bouts featured on the card are expected to be announced shortly.

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, March 3.