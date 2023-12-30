Subscribe
Manny Pacquiao vs Buakaw Banchamek boxing match set for April 20 in Thailand

The Match Of Legend

Parviz Iskenderov
Manny Pacquiao vs Buakaw Banchamek date set for April 20
Manny Pacquiao in his bout against Yordenis Ugas at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV, USA on August 21, 2021 | Sean Michael Ham / TGB Promotions

Filipino boxing great Manny Pacquiao is back in the ring on Saturday, April 20, when he faces famed Muay Thai fighter Buakaw Banchamek. The pair squares off in an exhibition bout titled “The Match Of Legend”.

The Pacquiao and Buakaw showdown is scheduled for six by three-minute rounds with two-minute breaks. The winner will reportedly walk away with around 10 million baht (US$289,000).

In his final pro fight in August 2021, eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao dropped a unanimous decision against Yordenis Ugas. The 45-year-old was last seen in action in late last year, when he defeated DK Yoo by UD after six rounds of their exhibition bout.

Buakaw Banchamek is a former two-time K-1 World Max winner. In his previous outing as a boxer in November, the 41-year-old defeated fellow-Muay Thai veteran Saenchai in a bare knuckle fight.

The bouts featured on Pacquiao vs Buakaw undercard are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

