Ioka vs Perez results, start time, live stream, how to watch

Kazuto Ioka defends WBA super flyweight title against Josber Perez live from Tokyo, Japan

Parviz Iskenderov
Stream Kazuto Ioka vs Josber Perez live results from Tokyo, Japan
Kazuto Ioka and Josber Perez at the weigh-in ceremony ahead of their bout | Twitter/Superboxeo1

Kazuto Ioka and Josber Perez square off in the main event live stream from Ota City General Gymnasium in Tokyo on Sunday, December 31. The contest pits four-division world champion of Japan against Venezuelan contender. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

34-year-old Kazuto Ioka (30-2-1, 15 KOs) of Sakai, Osaka brings to the ring his WBA super flyweight title. 28-year-old Josber Perez (20-3, 18 KOs) of Ocumare del Tuy, Venezuela makes his second attempt to become champion.

The all-Japanese co-main event features Yoshimitsu Kimura (15-3-1, 10 KOs) up against Kosuke Saka (22-7, 19 KOs). The pair battles it out for the vacant Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation title. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds at super featherweight.

Among Ioka vs Perez undercard bouts, Daigo Higa (20-2-1, 18 KOs) of Japan faces off Navapon Khaikanha (58-3-1, 48 KOs) of Thailand in a 10-round bout at bantamweight. As well, Hayato Tsutsumi (3-0) of Japan takes on Luis Moncion Ventura (11-0, 9 KOs) of Dominican Republic in a 10-round bout at featherweight. Plus, Kantaro Juri (5-0-1, 2 KOs) of Japan meets Danai Ngiabphukhiaw (20-4, 12 KOs) of Thailand in an eight-round contest at super flyweight.

Rounding out the card, Masayuki Urashima (1-0-1, 1 KOs) and Kota Matsuno (3-1, 2 KOs) go head to head in a six-round all-Japanese bout at welterweight. Kicking off the action, Hibiki Yoshimura makes his pro boxing debut against Japanese-fellow Toshiya Fujioka (0-1) in a four-rounder at flyweight.

Kazuto Ioka vs Josber Perez live stream & start time

Kazuto Ioka vs Josber Perez airs live on Japanese streaming service Abema. Boxing fans can connect via VPN set for Japan, such as ExpressVPN, and stream the fight from practically everywhere.

The date is Sunday, December 31. The start time is scheduled for 6 am ET / 3 am PT in the United States, 11 am GMT in the UK and 10 pm AEDT in Australia.

Ioka vs Perez fight card

Get Ioka vs Perez full fight card and results below.

  • Kazuto Ioka vs. Josber Perez, 12 rounds, super flyweight – Ioka’s WBA super flyweight title
  • Yoshimitsu Kimura vs. Kosuke Saka, 12 rounds, super featherweight – vacant Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation super featherweight title
  • Daigo Higa vs. Navapon Khaikanha, 10 rounds, bantamweight
  • Hayato Tsutsumi vs. Luis Moncion Ventura, 10 rounds, featherweight
  • Kantaro Juri vs. Danai Ngiabphukhiaw, 8 rounds, super flyweight
  • Masayuki Urashima vs. Kota Matsuno, 6 rounds, welterweight
  • Hibiki Yoshimura vs. Toshiya Fujioka, 4 rounds, flyweight

Kazuto Ioka vs Josber Perez results

Stay tuned for Kazuto Ioka vs Josber Perez live results.

