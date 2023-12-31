Rizin 45 results, start time, live stream, how to watch, Horiguchi vs Shinryu 2

Rizin 45: Horiguchi vs Shinryu 2 airs live from Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on Sunday, December 31. The final MMA fight card for 2023 features a series of bouts with two titles contested on the night.

In the five-round main event, Kyoji Horiguchi (31-5) and Makoto Shinryu (16-1-1) battle it out for the inaugural Rizin flyweight title. The pair meets in an all-Japanese rematch, following their first fight in July that ended in No Contest due to an accidental eye poke at Bellator MMA x Rizin 2.

In the co-main event, Juan Archuleta (29-4) of the United States squares off against Kai Asakura (20-4) of Japan. Archuleta was expected to put his bantamweight belt on the line, but he was stripped of title after missing the required 61 kg weight limit by 2.8 kg (around 6.17 lbs). Asakura is eligible to lift the title in case of victory.

Also on the card, Kleber Koike (31-7-1) faces his Japanese-fellow Yutaka Saito (21-7-2) at featherweight. Plus, Ren Hiramoto (2-3) takes on Ren Sugiyama in all-Japanese bout also at featherweight and Tsuyoshi Sudario (8-2) meets Mikio Ueda (2-1) in all-Japanese clash at heavyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Rizin 45 live stream & start time

United States

Broadcast: FITE TV

Date: Sunday, December 31

Time: 12 am ET

United Kingdom

Broadcast: FITE TV

Date: Sunday, December 31

Time: 5 am GMT

Australia

Broadcast: FITE TV

Date: Sunday, December 31

Time: 4 pm AEDT

Rizin 45 fight card

Get Rizin 45: Horiguchi vs Shinryu 2 full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Kyoji Horiguchi vs. Makoto Shinryu – inaugural Rizin flyweight title

Juan Archuleta vs. Kai Asakura, bantamweight – vacant Rizin FF bantamweight title

Kleber Koike vs. Yutaka Saito, featherweight

Ren Hiramoto vs. Ren Sugiyama, featherweight

Seika Izawa vs. Miyuu Yamamoto, 108 lbs catchweight

Tsuyoshi Sudario vs. Mikio Ueda, heavyweight

Hiromasa Ougikubo vs. John Dodson, flyweight

Yuki Motoya vs. Vince Morales, bantamweight

Shinobu Ota vs. Ryusei Ashizawa, bantamweight

Kota Miura vs. Koji Tanaka, 143 lbs catchweight

Igor Tanabe vs. Shinsho Anzai, welterweight

Jo Arai vs. Hiroya Kondo, flyweight

Yuta Kubo vs. Rukiya Anpo, lightweight

Prelims

Satoshi Yamasu vs. Suguru Nii, featherweight

Tatsuki Shinotsuka vs. Daichi Tomizawa, bantamweight (Kickboxing)

Ryujin Nasukawa vs. Jung Min Shin, 119 lbs catchweight

Yushi Sakura vs. Joe Hiramoto, bantamweight

*Archuleta ineligible to win the title due to missed weight