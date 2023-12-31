Rizin 45 results, start time, live stream, how to watch, Horiguchi vs Shinryu 2

Rizin 45: Horiguchi vs Shinryu 2 airs live from Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on Sunday, December 31. The final MMA fight card for 2023 features a series of bouts with two titles contested on the night.
In the five-round main event, Kyoji Horiguchi (31-5) and Makoto Shinryu (16-1-1) battle it out for the inaugural Rizin flyweight title. The pair meets in an all-Japanese rematch, following their first fight in July that ended in No Contest due to an accidental eye poke at Bellator MMA x Rizin 2.
In the co-main event, Juan Archuleta (29-4) of the United States squares off against Kai Asakura (20-4) of Japan. Archuleta was expected to put his bantamweight belt on the line, but he was stripped of title after missing the required 61 kg weight limit by 2.8 kg (around 6.17 lbs). Asakura is eligible to lift the title in case of victory.
Also on the card, Kleber Koike (31-7-1) faces his Japanese-fellow Yutaka Saito (21-7-2) at featherweight. Plus, Ren Hiramoto (2-3) takes on Ren Sugiyama in all-Japanese bout also at featherweight and Tsuyoshi Sudario (8-2) meets Mikio Ueda (2-1) in all-Japanese clash at heavyweight. The full lineup can be found below.
Rizin 45 live stream & start time
United States
Broadcast: FITE TV
Date: Sunday, December 31
Time: 12 am ET
United Kingdom
Broadcast: FITE TV
Date: Sunday, December 31
Time: 5 am GMT
Australia
Broadcast: FITE TV
Date: Sunday, December 31
Time: 4 pm AEDT
Rizin 45 fight card
Get Rizin 45: Horiguchi vs Shinryu 2 full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Kyoji Horiguchi vs. Makoto Shinryu – inaugural Rizin flyweight title
- Juan Archuleta vs. Kai Asakura, bantamweight – vacant Rizin FF bantamweight title
- Kleber Koike vs. Yutaka Saito, featherweight
- Ren Hiramoto vs. Ren Sugiyama, featherweight
- Seika Izawa vs. Miyuu Yamamoto, 108 lbs catchweight
- Tsuyoshi Sudario vs. Mikio Ueda, heavyweight
- Hiromasa Ougikubo vs. John Dodson, flyweight
- Yuki Motoya vs. Vince Morales, bantamweight
- Shinobu Ota vs. Ryusei Ashizawa, bantamweight
- Kota Miura vs. Koji Tanaka, 143 lbs catchweight
- Igor Tanabe vs. Shinsho Anzai, welterweight
- Jo Arai vs. Hiroya Kondo, flyweight
- Yuta Kubo vs. Rukiya Anpo, lightweight
Prelims
- Satoshi Yamasu vs. Suguru Nii, featherweight
- Tatsuki Shinotsuka vs. Daichi Tomizawa, bantamweight (Kickboxing)
- Ryujin Nasukawa vs. Jung Min Shin, 119 lbs catchweight
- Yushi Sakura vs. Joe Hiramoto, bantamweight
*Archuleta ineligible to win the title due to missed weight