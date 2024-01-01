Subscribe
PBC Boxing 2023 Year in Review: Canelo, Davis, Crawford, Benavidez, Ennis & More

With its farewell to 2023, Premier Boxing Champions hit the stream with a “Year in Review” compilation highlighting some of the best moments from inside the squared circle. The clip features reigning undisputed super middleweight king Canelo Alvarez, unbeaten three-division world champion Gervonta Davis, undisputed welterweight champion Terence Crawford, top super middleweight and interim WBC titleholder, David Benavidez, interim IBF welterweight champion Jaron Ennis, among others.

The video sees “Tank” Davis’ domination of Ryan Garcia and “Bud”‘s crowning moment with his victory against Errol Spence Jr. As well, Canelo Alvarez’s battle with Jermell Charlo and David Benavidez’s clash with Caleb Plant. Plus, Jose Valenzuela’s revenge by knockout against Chris Colbert and Brian Mendoza upset by KO against Sebastian Fundora.

Also featured Jaron Ennis’s highlight against Roiman Villa, Tim Tszyu’s demolition of Brian Mendoza, Gervonta Davis’ supremacy over Hector Garcia, and more.

2023 marked “The End Of An Era” of world-class boxing on Showtime that televised dozens of events presented by PBC.

2024 starts a new chapter of Premier Boxing Champions on Prime Video with the first event pencilled for March.

