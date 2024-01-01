Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Fredrick Lawson date, time, how to watch, undercard

Vergil Ortiz Jr and Fredrick Lawson square off in the main event at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Saturday, January 6. The contest features undefeated knockout artist of Dallas, Texas up against Chicago-based opponent of Accra, Ghana. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds at super welterweight.

25-year-old Vergil Ortiz Jr (19-0, 19 KOs) goes through the ropes for the first time since August 2022, when he defeated Michael McKinson via ninth-round TKO. 34-year-old Fredrick Lawson (30-3, 22 KOs) won his previous bout last April by unanimous decision against Estevan Villalobos and secured his second straight victory.

The co-main event pits Miami-based 40-year-old former two-time world title challenger Ismael Barroso (24-4-2, 22 KOs) of El Tigre, Venezuela against 31-year-old Brit Ohara Davies (25-2, 18 KOs), who makes his U.S. debut. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds with the interim WBA super lightweight title on the line.

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, January 7.

Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Fredrick Lawson start time in USA

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Fredrick Lawson live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, January 6. The start time is scheduled for 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT.

Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Fredrick Lawson start time in UK

Boxing fans in the United Kingdom can watch Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Fredrick Lawson live stream on DAZN. The date is Sunday, January 7. The start time is scheduled for 1 am GMT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 3:30 am GMT.

Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Fredrick Lawson start time in Australia

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Fredrick Lawson live stream on DAZN. The date is Sunday, January 7. The start time is scheduled for 12 pm AEDT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 2:30 pm AEDT.

Ortiz vs Lawson undercard

Among Ortiz vs Lawson undercard bouts, El Monte, California’s Arnold Barboza Jr. (28-0, 10 KOs) takes on Xolisani Ndongeni (31-3, 18 KOs) of South Africa. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super lightweight.

Also on the card a 10-round battle between Mexico’s NABF welterweight titlehilder Raul Curiel (13-0, 11 KOs) and Elias Diaz (12-1, 7 KOs) of National City, California. As well, Emiliano Gandara of Dallas, Texas makes his pro boxing debut in a four-round super welterweight bout against Isaac Matamoros (1-1) of Mission, Texas.

Plus, Johnny Canas (2-0, 1 KO) of Santa Ana, California faces a to be determined opponent in a four-round bout at super lightweight. The current lineup can be found below.

Ortiz vs Lawson full fight card

The current Ortiz vs Lawson fight card looks as the following: