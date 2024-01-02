Subscribe
Top Rank boxing KOs of 2023: Janibek drops Butler, Nakatani floors Moloney & more

2023 Top Rank Fan Awards - Knockouts of the Year

Parviz Iskenderov

Following its recently released compilation of four best boxing fights of 2023, Top Rank hit the stream with a new eight-minute clip featuring some of the best knockouts of the year.

The video sees reigning WBO middleweight champion Janibek Alimkhanuly, as he stops Steven Butler in the second round in May in Stockton. Plus, another knockout from May features Junto Nakatani flooring Andrew Moloney in the final round to secured the vacant WBO junior bantamweight title in Las Vegas.

Also in May, Luis Alberto Lopez retained his IBF featherweight title via fifth-round stoppage against Michael Conlan in Belfast. In addition, Zhilei Zhang’s third-round knockout against Joe Joyce in their rematch in September in London.

The first Top Rank boxing card for 2024, co-promoted with Eye of the Tiger, takes place at Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Canada on Saturday, January 13. The headline-bout pits undefeated unified WBC, WBO, IBF light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev against Callum Smith, who is a former world champion at super middleweight.

