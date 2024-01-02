Subscribe
UFC 2023 Year in Review: Sean O’Malley, Alex Pereira, Leon Edwards & more

Biggest UFC's storylines of 2023, Top 10 Plays and more

Parviz Iskenderov

In a newly released ESPN MMA feature Jon Anik, Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen look back at some of the biggest UFC’s storylines and top 10 plays of 2023, review some of the best fights, submissions and knockouts, as well as preview the upcoming year.

Among everything, the last year saw a crowning moment for Sean O’Malley, who landed the UFC bantamweight title, dethroning former champion Aljamain Sterling via second-round TKO. As well, former middleweight champion Alex Pereira moved up a weight class and claimed the vacant UFC light heavyweight title via second-round stoppage of former champion Jiri Prochazka.

Plus, reigning welterweight champion Leon Edwards made two successful defenses of his title by majority decision in the championship rematch against former champion Kamaru Usman and by unanimous decision against former interim champion Colby Covington.

UFC Top 10 Plays of 2023

The UFC Top 10 Plays of 2023 looks as the following:

  1. Israel Adesanya’s revenge on Alex Pereira with KO at UFC 287
  2. Sean O’malley’s TKO against Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292
  3. Islam Makhachev’s head kick KO against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 294
  4. Alexa Grasso’s face-crank submission of Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 285
  5. Ismael Bonfim’s jumping scissor knee KO against Terrance McKinney at UFC 283
  6. Justin Gaethje head kick KO against Dustin Poirier at UFC 291
  7. Tom Aspinall’s first-round KO against Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295
  8. Robbie Lawler’s KO with punches against Niko Price at UFC 290
  9. Drakkar Klose’s slam KO against Joe Solecki and Cody Brundage’s slam KO against Zachary Reese at UFC Austin
  10. Josh Emmett’s one-punch KO against Bryce Mitchell at UFC 296

The first event featured on the UFC schedule for 2024 is UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs Walker held in Las Vegas on January 13. Up next is the first pay-per-view fight card for the year, UFC 297: Strickland vs du Plessis taking place in Toronto, Canada on January 20.

