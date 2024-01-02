UFC 297 free fight: Sean Strickland bests Israel Adesanya to claim middleweight title

Sean Strickland puts his middleweight title on the line on Saturday, January 20 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, where he faces Dricus du Plessis. The pair squares off in the UFC 297 main event live on pay-per-view. Ahead of the highly anticipated clash, the promotion released a free video, featuring a newly-crowned champion in his previous bout last September.

Stepping inside the Octagon in Sydney, Australia, the native of Anaheim, California, Sean Strickland challenged Nigerian-New Zealander Israel Adesanya for his 185-pound belt. The scheduled for five rounds championship bout went the full distance and ended in favor of the 32-year-old contender, who earned the win by unanimous decision.

In his next fight, Strickland makes the first defense of his strap against No. 2-ranked middleweight contender Dricus du Plessis. The 29-year-old South African mixed martial artist is riding an eight-fight winning streak.

In the UK and Australia, UFC 297: Strickland vs du Plessis airs live on Sunday, January 21.