UFC 297 free fight: Dricus du Plessis TKO’s Rob Whittaker to win title eliminator

Dricus du Plessis goes up against reigning middleweight champion Sean Strickland on Saturday, January 20 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. The pair battles it out in the main event of UFC 297 live on pay-per-view. Ahead of the highly anticipated showdown, the promotion hit the stream with a video, going back to last July, when the No. 2-ranked contender took on former titleholder Robert Whittaker at UFC 290 in Las Vegas.

Du Plessis and Whittaker squared off in the main card bout, serving as the UFC middleweight title eliminator. The South African mixed martial artist came out on top, stopping his New Zealand-Australian opponent with punches in the second round.

In his following bout, Dricus Du Plessis was expected to face the then champion Israel Adesanya. The bout didn’t go ahead, and the latter fought Strickland, who claimed the win, as well as the belt, by unanimous decision.

In the UK and Australia, UFC 297: Strickland vs du Plessis airs live on Sunday, January 21.