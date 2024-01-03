Full Fight: Vergil Ortiz Jr drops & stops Michael McKinson in nine rounds

Vergil Ortiz Jr makes his highly anticipated ring return on Saturday, January 6, when he faces Fredrick Lawson at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 12 rounds main event bout at super welterweight.

Ortiz Jr (19-0, 19 KOs) was last seen in action back in August 2022. Battling it out in Fort Worth, Texas, the 25-year-old undefeated knockout artist handed British southpaw Michael McKinson his first career defeat. The contender of Dallas claimed the win by TKO in the ninth round, twice dropping his opponent along the way.

Going through the ropes this weekend in Las Vegas, Vergil Ortiz Jr looks to improve his unbeaten record, taking on Chicago-based Fredrick Lawson (30-3, 22 KOs). The 34-year-old native of Accra, Ghana is riding a two-fight winning streak.

In the UK and Australia, Ortiz vs Lawson airs live on Sunday, January 7.