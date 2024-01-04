UFC 2023 Year in Review – Part 2: Lawler, Gaethje, Strickland, O’Malley, Pereira

Following the first part of UFC 2023 Year in Review, today Ultimate Fighting Championship hit the stream with Part 2, featuring some of the most memorable moments from July through November. The video starts with Derrick Lewis’ post-fight performance at UFC 291, when he stopped Marcos Rogerio de Lima in 33 seconds.

As well, in his final appearance inside the Octagon, former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler secured a 38-second knockout against Niko Price at UFC 290 in Las Vegas in July. Also in July, Justin Gaethje came out on top at UFC 291, when he KO’d Dustin Poirier in the second round to land the “BMF” belt in Salt Lake City.

In August, Sean O’Malley claimed the bantamweight title against former champion Aljamain Sterling by TKO with punches at UFC 292 in Boston. Sean Strickland became a new middleweight champion in September in Sydney, when he earned a unanimous decision against Israel Adesanya. In October, Islam Makhachev retained his lightweight title via first-round head kick knockout against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi.

The video also features a number of fights from UFC 295 in October, including Benoit Saint-Denis’ head kick KO against Matt Frevola and Diego Lopes’ domination of Pat Sabatini. Plus, Jessica Andrade’s stoppage of Mackenzie Dern and Tom Aspinall’s win by knockout against Sergei Pavlovich. The top of the card at the event at MSG in New York, saw Alex Pereira landing the light heavyweight via second-round TKO against Jiri Prochazka to become a two-division champion.

UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs Walker kicks off UFC schedule for 2024 on January 13 in Las Vegas. The first pay-per-view card for the year, UFC 297: Strickland vs du Plessis airs live from Toronto, Canada on January 20.