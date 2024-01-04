Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Fredrick Lawson pre-fight press conference

Vergil Ortiz Jr makes his long-awaited ring return on Saturday, January 6 against Fredrick Lawson. The pair battles it out live on DAZN from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Ahead of the event, the fighters host the final press conference, preview their bout and come face to face.

Undefeated Dallas native Ortiz Jr (19-0, 19 KOs) hasn’t fought since August 2022, when he stopped Michael McKinson in the ninth round of their bout in Fort Worth, Texas. Chicago-based Fredrick Lawson (30-3, 22 KOs) brings to the ring two straight victories earned last year. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds at super welterweight.

In the co-main event, former two-time world title challenger Ismael Barroso (24-4-2, 22 KOs) of Venezuela takes on Ohara Davies (25-2, 18 KOs) of the UK. The pair meets in the 12-round bout with the interim WBA super lightweight title at stake.

Among Ortiz vs Lawson undercard bouts, Arnold Barboza Jr. (28-0, 10 KOs) of El Monte, California faces off South African Xolisani Ndongeni (31-3, 18 KOs) at super lightweight. As well. Mexico’s Raul Curiel (13-0, 11 KOs) defends his NABF welterweight title against Elias Diaz (12-1, 7 KOs) of National City, California.

Plus, Santa Ana’s Johnny Canas (2-0, 1 KO) and Jose Valenzuela Alvarado (2-11, 1 KOs) of Mexico clash at super lightweight. In addition, Emiliano Gandara of Dallas, Texas makes his pro debut against Isaac Matamoros (1-1) of Mission, Texas at super welterweight.

In the UK and Australia, Ortiz vs Lawson airs live on Sunday, January 7.