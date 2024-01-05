Jessica McCaskill faces Ivana Habazin on April 20 in Croatia

Jessica McCaskill and Ivana Habazin battle it out on Saturday, April 20 at KC Drazen Petrovic in Zagreb, Croatia. The contest pits the unified WBC and WBA welterweight champion of the United States against former IBF 147-pound titleholder (66.68 kg), representing the country-host.

According to the announcement by WBC, Habazin’s manager secured the rights to promote the fight with the purse bid offering $201,000 against Matchroom Boxing’s $91,000.

Two-division world champion Jessica McCaskill (12-3-1, 5 KOs) was in action last September in Orlando, where she fought to a split draw with WBO titleholder Sandy Ryan in their welterweight championship unification. In November 2022 in Abu Dhabi, Chicago’s 39-year-old challenged Chantelle Cameron for the undisputed super lightweight title, but fell short dropping a UD.

Former IBF welterweight champion Ivana Habazin (22-5, 7 KOs) is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Timea Belik last September in Hollywood. In May 2023 in Manchester, the 34-year-old native of Zagreb, Croatia challenged Terri Harper for the WBA 154-pound belt, but lost the fight by UD.

Other bouts featured on the card and broadcast information is expected to be announced shortly.

In Australia, McCaskill vs Habazin airs live on Sunday, April 21.