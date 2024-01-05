Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Jessica McCaskill faces Ivana Habazin on April 20 in Croatia

McCaskill defends unified welterweight titles against Habazin at KC Drazen Petrovic in Zagreb

BoxingNews
Parviz Iskenderov
Jessica McCaskill faces Ivana Habazin in Zagreb, Croatia
Jessica McCaskill | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Jessica McCaskill and Ivana Habazin battle it out on Saturday, April 20 at KC Drazen Petrovic in Zagreb, Croatia. The contest pits the unified WBC and WBA welterweight champion of the United States against former IBF 147-pound titleholder (66.68 kg), representing the country-host.

According to the announcement by WBC, Habazin’s manager secured the rights to promote the fight with the purse bid offering $201,000 against Matchroom Boxing’s $91,000.

Two-division world champion Jessica McCaskill (12-3-1, 5 KOs) was in action last September in Orlando, where she fought to a split draw with WBO titleholder Sandy Ryan in their welterweight championship unification. In November 2022 in Abu Dhabi, Chicago’s 39-year-old challenged Chantelle Cameron for the undisputed super lightweight title, but fell short dropping a UD.

Former IBF welterweight champion Ivana Habazin (22-5, 7 KOs) is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Timea Belik last September in Hollywood. In May 2023 in Manchester, the 34-year-old native of Zagreb, Croatia challenged Terri Harper for the WBA 154-pound belt, but lost the fight by UD.

Other bouts featured on the card and broadcast information is expected to be announced shortly.

In Australia, McCaskill vs Habazin airs live on Sunday, April 21.

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments
Google News
Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Follow now

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer
Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio
Latest News
Latest News
View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!