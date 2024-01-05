Keyshawn Davis vs Jose Pedraza co-feature on Feb 8 in Las Vegas

Keyshawn Davis and Jose Pedraza battle it out at Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Thursday, February 8. The 10-round contest pits U.S. Olympic silver medalist against Puerto Rican former two-division world champion. The lightweight bout serves as the co-feature on the card topped by Teofimo Lopez vs Jamaine Ortiz.

Davis (9-0, 6 KOs) was in action last November, when he defeated Nahir Albright by majority decision that was later overturned to No Contest by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation due to a positive marijuana test. In July, the 24-year-old scored a unanimous decision against Francesco Patera. In April, the Norfolk, Virginia native stopped Anthony Yigit in the ninth round.

“I have all the respect in the world for Jose Pedraza and what he’s accomplished in the pro game,” Keyshawn Davis said. “This is type of step up I need to get to the next level, and I know Pedraza will bring his A-game. It’s his last chance to get back to title contention, but I won’t let that happen. I will show out for the fans in Las Vegas and everyone watching on ESPN.”

Pedraza (29-5-1, 14 KOs) is looking to return to winning ways after suffering the defeat by UD against Arnold Barboza Jr last time out in February 2023. In August 2022, the 34-year-old former super featherweight and lightweight champion fought to a split draw with Richard Commey, after dropping a unanimous decision against Jose Carlos Ramirez in March the same year. The Cidra, Puerto Rico native’s most recent win goes back to June 2021, when he eliminated Julian Rodriguez in eight rounds.

“Keyshawn Davis is going to experience what it’s like to face a two-division world champion,” Jose Pedraza said. “He’s never faced a boxer of my caliber, nor has he faced anyone even close to the caliber of my toughest opponents. He wants to continue climbing up the ranks, but on February 8, he’ll be falling off the ladder.”

In the main event, Las Vegas-based former unified lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez (19-1, 13 KOs) of Brooklyn, New York makes the first defense of his WBO junior welterweight title against Jamaine Ortiz (17-1-1, 8 KOs) of Worcester, Massachusetts. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Friday, February 9.