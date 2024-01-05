Subscribe
Marvin Vettori vs Brendan Allen tops UFC Vegas card on Apr 6

UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Allen

Parviz Iskenderov

The main event bout has been set for UFC Fight Night on Saturday, April 6 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, pitting Marvin Vettori against Brendan Allen. The pair squares off in the scheduled for five rounds contest at middleweight.

No. 5 Marvin Vettori (19-7-1) was in action last June, when he dropped a unanimous decision against Jared Cannonier. In March 2023, the 30-year-old earned a UD against Roman Dolidze. The native of Mezzocorona, Italy challenged former champion Israel Adesanya for his UFC 185-pound title in June 2021, but suffered the defeat also by unanimous decision.

No. 8 Brendan Allen (23-5) is riding a six-fight winning streak, which includes three straight victories via rear-naked choke in 2023, and four overall. In his previous outing last November, the 28-year-old native of Beaufort, South Carolina submitted Paul Craig in the third round, after similarly defeating Bruno Silva in the first round in June and Andre Muniz in the third round in February.

The promotion made the announcement today via X. Other bouts featured on the card are expected to be announced shortly.

In Australia, UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Allen airs live on Sunday, April 7.

