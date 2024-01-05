Teofimo Lopez faces Jamaine Ortiz on Feb 8 in Las Vegas

Teofimo Lopez has his next fight date scheduled for Thursday, February 8, when he faces Jamaine Ortiz at Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. The pair battles it out in the 12-round main event live on ESPN.

Las Vegas-based Lopez (19-1, 13 KOs) makes the first defense of his WBO super lightweight title. Brooklyn’s 26-year-old claimed the belt last June in New York, where he dethroned former champion Josh Taylor by unanimous decision. Prior to that, former unified lightweight champion took a split decision against Sandor Martin and TKO’d Pedro Campa in the seventh round.

“February 8 at Mandalay Bay, ‘The Takeover’ will entertain inside that squared circle as only I can,” Teofimo Lopez said. “To the boxing fans around the world, I look to not only dominate and break down Jamaine Ortiz, but to do it in such a fashion that my division will be put on alert.”

“Jamaine is tough. I would know, because I faced him back in the amateur days in 2015 for the National Golden Gloves Championship. I’ll show the world that champions don’t flinch when faced with challenges. They rise and shine the brightest when the stakes are highest. This one is for all my people on the Takeover Express! Let’s show the world once again what real boxing looks like.”

Ortiz (17-1-1, 8 KOs) makes his first attempt to become champion. The 27-year-old won his previous bout last September by unanimous decision against Antonio Moran. In October 2022, the Worcester, Massachusetts native dropped a UD against Vasyl Lomachenko and suffered his first career defeat as a pro.

“This is the most important fight of my career,” Jamaine Ortiz said. “It’s my first world title bout. I believe this fight will bring out the very best in me, and I’m looking forward to coming home as the new champion!”

In the co-main event, Keyshawn Davis (9-0, 6 KOs) of Norfolk, Virginia takes on former two-division world champion Jose Pedraza of Cidra, Puerto Rico. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at lightweight.

Among Lopez vs Ortiz undercard bouts, Las Vegas-based Emiliano Fernando Vargas (8-0, 7 KOs) of Oxnard, California goes up against Tomas Ornelas (7-3, 5 KOs) of Denver, Colorado in a six-round bout at lightweight. Also on the card an eight-round lightweight bout between Cleveland-based Abdullah Mason (11-0, 9 KOs) of Bedford, Ohio and Benjamin Gurment (8-0-3, 5 KOs) of Fort Worth, Texas. As well, Javier Martinez (9-0-1, 3 KOs) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin and LA’s Raul Salomon (12-2, 10 KOs) go head-to-head in an eight-round bout at middleweight.

Plus, San Francisco’s Charlie Sheehy (8-0, 5 KOs) is in an eight-round action at lightweight and Alan Garcia (10-0, 8 KOs) of Ulysses, Kansas is in a six-round action also at lightweight. In addition, Art Barrera Jr. (2-0, 2 KOs) of Long Beach, California goes through the ropes in a four-round bout at junior welterweight. Their respective opponents are expected to be announced shortly.

Lopez vs Ortiz fight card

The current lineup looks as the following:

Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz, 12 rounds, super lightweight – Lopez’s WBO super lightweight title

Keyshawn Davis vs. Jose Pedraza, 10 rounds, lightweight

Emiliano Vargas vs. Tomas Ornelas, 6 rounds, lightweight

Abdullah Mason vs. Benjamin Gurment, 8 rounds, lightweight

Javier Martinez vs. Raul Salomon, 8 rounds, middleweight

Charlie Sheehy vs. TBA, 8 rounds, lightweight

Alan Garcia vs. TBA, 6 rounds, lightweight

Art Barrera Jr. vs. TBA, 4 rounds, super lightweight

In the UK and Australia, Lopez vs Ortiz airs live on Friday, February 9.