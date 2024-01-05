Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Fredrick Lawson weigh-in video

Making his ring return, undefeated Vergil Ortiz Jr goes up against Fredrick Lawson on Saturday, January 6 at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. The pair squares off in the main event bout at super welterweight. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
The fighters must make the required 154-pound limit (70 kg). Ortiz Jr (19-0, 19 KOs) moves up a weight class and fights for the first time at super welterweight. Lawson (30-3, 22 KOs) previously fought at this weight twice. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds.
In the co-main event, former two-time world title challenger Ismael Barroso (24-4-2, 22 KOs) faces Ohara Davies (25-2, 18 KOs) for the interim WBA super lightweight title. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.
Also on the card, Arnold Barboza Jr. (28-0, 10 KOs) takes on Xolisani Ndongeni (31-3, 18 KOs) at super lightweight. Raul Curiel (13-0, 11 KOs) defends his NABF welterweight title against Elias Diaz (12-1, 7 KOs). Johnny Canas (2-0, 1 KO) meets Jose Valenzuela Alvarado (2-11, 1 KOs) at super lightweight. Emiliano Gandara makes his pro debut against Isaac Matamoros (1-1) at super welterweight.
Ortiz vs Lawson fight card
- Vergil Ortiz Jr vs. Fredrick Lawson, 12 rounds, super welterweight
- Ohara Davies vs. Ismael Barroso, 12 rounds, super lightweight – interim WBA super lightweight title
- Arnold Barboza Jr vs. Xolisani Ndongeni, 10 rounds, super lightweight
- Raul Curiel vs. Elias Diaz, 10 rounds, welterweight – Curiel’s NABF welterweight title
- Johnny Canas vs. Frank Brown, 4 rounds, super lightweight
- Emiliano Gandara vs. Isaac Matamoros, 4 rounds, super welterweight
In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, January 7.