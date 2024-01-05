Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Fredrick Lawson weigh-in video

Making his ring return, undefeated Vergil Ortiz Jr goes up against Fredrick Lawson on Saturday, January 6 at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. The pair squares off in the main event bout at super welterweight. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

The fighters must make the required 154-pound limit (70 kg). Ortiz Jr (19-0, 19 KOs) moves up a weight class and fights for the first time at super welterweight. Lawson (30-3, 22 KOs) previously fought at this weight twice. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the co-main event, former two-time world title challenger Ismael Barroso (24-4-2, 22 KOs) faces Ohara Davies (25-2, 18 KOs) for the interim WBA super lightweight title. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Also on the card, Arnold Barboza Jr. (28-0, 10 KOs) takes on Xolisani Ndongeni (31-3, 18 KOs) at super lightweight. Raul Curiel (13-0, 11 KOs) defends his NABF welterweight title against Elias Diaz (12-1, 7 KOs). Johnny Canas (2-0, 1 KO) meets Jose Valenzuela Alvarado (2-11, 1 KOs) at super lightweight. Emiliano Gandara makes his pro debut against Isaac Matamoros (1-1) at super welterweight.

Get Ortiz vs Lawson full fight card and stay tuned for weights below.

Ortiz vs Lawson fight card

Vergil Ortiz Jr vs. Fredrick Lawson, 12 rounds, super welterweight

Ohara Davies vs. Ismael Barroso, 12 rounds, super lightweight – interim WBA super lightweight title

Arnold Barboza Jr vs. Xolisani Ndongeni, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Raul Curiel vs. Elias Diaz, 10 rounds, welterweight – Curiel’s NABF welterweight title

Johnny Canas vs. Frank Brown, 4 rounds, super lightweight

Emiliano Gandara vs. Isaac Matamoros, 4 rounds, super welterweight

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, January 7.