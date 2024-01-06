Anthony Joshua to face Francis Ngannou on Mar 8 in Saudi Arabia

The fight between Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou has been reportedly signed for Friday, March 8 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The 10-round bout features British former two-time unified WBA, WBA and IBF heavyweight champion up against former UFC heavyweight champion of Cameroon.

The fight was announced by Ariel Helwani on X, citing Saudi royal advisor Turki Alalshikh. The date was announced by ESPN, citing sources. Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn also announced that the fight was “done deal”, alongside a launch press conference scheduled for January 15 in London.

Anthony Joshua (27-3, 24 KOs) was in action last month also in Riyadh, where he stopped Otto Wallin in five rounds. In his next fight, the 34-year-old native of Watford, Hertfordshire was expected to face former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder. The latter fought on the same night, but dropped a unanimous decision against Joseph Parker.

Francis Ngannou (0-1) made his pro boxing debut in October at the same location, where he faced Tyson Fury. The Cameroonian-French 37-year-old MMA fighter shocked the world, dropping the reigning WBC heavyweight champion in the third round with a big left hook. Nevertheless, the latter took the victory by split decision after 10 rounds.

Once (if) March 8 date gets officially confirmed for Joshua vs Ngannou showdown, the broadcast date in Australia would make it Saturday, March 9.