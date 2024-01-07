Arnold Barboza Jr eliminates Xolisani Ndongeni in eight rounds

Arnold Barboza Jr improved his unbeaten record and handed Xolisani Ndongeni his second straight defeat, when the pair squared off at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Saturday, January 6. The bout was featured on the card topped by Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Fredrick Lawson.

The Long Beach, California native defeated his opponent of South Africa via RTD. The scheduled for 10 rounds super lightweight bout didn’t go past Round 8.

With the victory, Los Angeles-based 32-year-old Arnold Barboza Jr. improved to 29-0, 11 KOs. 33-year-old Xolisani Ndongeni of Duncan Village, Eastern Cape dropped to 31-4, 18 KOs.

Arnold Barboza Jr dominates Xolisani Ndongeni

In the UK and Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, January 7.

