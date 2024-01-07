Subscribe
Vergil Ortiz Jr takes first-round stoppage win against Fredrick Lawson

Ortiz makes successful ring return against Lawson at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Parviz Iskenderov
Vergil Ortiz Jr defeats Fredrick Lawson by TKO
Vergil Ortiz Jr victorious in his ring return against Fredrick Lawson at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, NV, USA on January 6, 2024 | Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy Promotions

American Vergil Ortiz Jr made his successful ring return on Saturday, January 6, when he faced Ghana’s Fredrick Lawson at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. The pair squared off in the main event bout at middleweight.

The scheduled for 12 rounds contest ended on the last minute of the opening round. Referee Tony Weeks stepped in to wave the fight off following a series of punches from the representative of the country-host. The official time of stoppage was 2 minutes and 33 seconds into the first round.

With the victory by TKO, Vergil Ortiz Jr updated his record to 20-0, 20 KOs and remained undefeated. The 25-year-old Dallas, Texas native, who last fought at welterweight against Michael McKinson in August 2022, moved up two weight classes, showing 156 lbs on the scales (70.76 kg).

Chicago-based Fredrick Lawson dropped to 30-4, 22 KOs. The 34-year-old native of Accra, Ghana got his two-fight winning streak snapped.

Vergil Ortiz Jr TKO’s Fredrick Lawson in Round 1

“I’m ready for anyone,” Vergil Ortiz Jr said post-fight. “It felt like I’m back to doing what I usually do. This is my calling; this is what I was made to do and I want to continue doing this. There’s a lot of fighters that I want to fight, but Tim Tszyu, with all due respect, I want him next. He’s a hell of a fighter and it would be an honor to take him next.”

In the UK and Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, January 7.

Get Ortiz vs Lawson full fight card results.

