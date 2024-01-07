Ortiz vs Lawson results, full fight card

Vergil Ortiz Jr and Fredrick Lawson battle it out in the main event live stream from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Saturday, January 6. The contest pits the native of Dallas, Texas against the U.S.-based opponent of Accra, Ghana.

Making his first ring appearance since August 2022, undefeated Ortiz Jr (19-0, 19 KOs) moves up two weight classes. Lawson (30-3, 22 KOs), who weighed-in 3.6 lbs lighter than his opponent (1.6 kg), is looking to secure his third straight victory. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds at middleweight.

The co-main event features former two-time world title challenger Ismael Barroso (24-4-2, 22 KOs) of Venezuela up against Ohara Davies (25-2, 18 KOs) of the UK, who fights for the first time in the U.S. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds. The interim WBA super lightweight title is up for grabs.

Among the bouts featured on Ortiz vs Lawson undercard, Arnold Barboza Jr. (28-0, 10 KOs) of El Monte, California and Xolisani Ndongeni (31-3, 18 KOs) of South Africa go toe-to-toe in a 10-round bout at super lightweight. As well, Raul Curiel (13-0, 11 KOs) of Mexico defends his NABF welterweight belt in a 10-round bout against Elias Diaz (12-1, 7 KOs) of National City, California.

The preliminary bout features Emiliano Gandara of Dallas, Texas in his pro boxing debut against Isaac Matamoros (1-1) of Mission, Texas. The bout is scheduled for four rounds at super welterweight.

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, January 7.

Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Fredrick Lawson live stream

United States

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Saturday, January 6

Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

United Kingdom

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Sunday, January 7

Time: 1 am GMT

Australia

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Sunday, January 7

Time: 12 pm AEDT

Ortiz vs Lawson fight card

Get Ortiz vs Lawson full fight card and results below.

Main card

Vergil Ortiz Jr vs. Fredrick Lawson, 12 rounds, middleweight

Ohara Davies vs. Ismael Barroso, 12 rounds, super lightweight – interim WBA super lightweight title

Arnold Barboza Jr vs. Xolisani Ndongeni, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Raul Curiel vs. Elias Diaz, 10 rounds, welterweight – Curiel’s NABF welterweight title

Prelim

Emiliano Gandara vs. Isaac Matamoros, 4 rounds, super middleweight

Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Fredrick Lawson results

Get Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Fredrick Lawson results.