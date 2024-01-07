Subscribe
Ismael Barroso floors Ohara Davies twice in first round to win by TKO

Ohara Davies dominates Ismael Barroso to land interim WBA super lightweight title on Ortiz vs Lawson card live from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Parviz Iskenderov
Ismael Barroso stops Ohara Davies in first round
Ismael Barroso victorious over Ohara Davies at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, NV, USA on January 6, 2024 | Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy Promotions

Ismael Barroso returned to winning ways on Saturday, January 6, when he faced Ohara Davies at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas. The bout served as the co-feature to Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Fredrick Lawson.

The scheduled for 12 rounds contest didn’t go the distance. Former two-time world title challenger of Venezuela dominated his British opponent, twice sending him to the canvas. Although the latter both times managed to get back to his feet, referee Celestino Ruiz waved the fight off deeming him unable to continue. The official time was 1 minute and 53 seconds into the first round.

With the victory by TKO, Miami-based 40-year-old southpaw Ismael Barroso improved to 25-4-2, 23 KOs and landed the interim WBA 140-pound title (63.5 kg). London’s 31-year-old Ohara Davies, who fought for the first time in the U.S., dropped to 25-3, 18 KOs, which snapped his seven-win streak.

“When I started boxing, they told me that I have a lot of power, and with God on my side I have that power.” Ismael Barroso said post-win. “When I threw the first punch, I knew I had hurt him, I knew that I had him. The public has been calling for the fight with Romero, and I just want to say, I’m right here!”

Ismael Barroso TKO’s Ohara Davies in Round 1

In the UK and Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, January 7.

Get Ortiz vs Lawson full fight card results.

