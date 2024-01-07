Subscribe
Khalil Coe takes on Gerardo Osuna on Benn vs Dobson undercard

George Liddard and Jimmy Sains also in action at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Parviz Iskenderov
Khalil Coe vs Juan Gerardo Osuna on Feb 3 in Las Vegas
Khalil Coe | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Khalil Coe and Juan Gerardo Osuna battle it out on Saturday, February 3 at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The bout is featured on the card headlined by Conor Benn vs Peter Dobson. The contest is scheduled for eight rounds at light heavyweight

Flemington, New Jersey-based Coe (7-0-1, 5 KOs) is coming off the win by TKO in the second round against Kenmon Evans last September. In June 2023, the unbeaten 27-year-old Jersey City native stopped Buneet Bisla in Round 7, following the third-round KO against James Quiter in April the same year.

Juan Gerardo Osuna (20-0, 18 KOs) also won three of his previous bouts inside the distance. The undefeated 23-year-old is fresh off the win via sixth-round TKO against Pedro Solis Rodriguez in December. Last July and April, the native of Mexicali, Baja California KO’d Hugo Hernandez Molina and Oscar Meza in the third and fourth rounds, respectively.

Also joining Benn vs Dobson undercard, George Liddard goes through the ropes in a six-round bout at middleweight and Jimmy Sains makes his ring appearance in a four-round bout, also at middleweight. Plus, previously announced unbeaten Londoner Johnny Fisher (10-0, 9 KOs) makes his debut at heavyweight. Their respective opponents are expected to be named shortly. The current lineup can be found below.

In the main event, undefeated British welterweight Conor Benn (22-0, 14 KOs) goes up against unbeaten Peter Dobson (16-0, 9 KOs) of the United States. In the co-main event, American Austin Williams (15-0, 10 KOs) squares off against Connor Coyle (20-0, 9 KOs) of Northern Ireland.

Benn vs Dobson fight card

  • Conor Benn vs. Peter Dobson, 12 rounds, welterweight
  • Austin Williams vs. Connor Coyle, 10 rounds, middleweight – WBA International and IBF North American middleweight titles
  • Johnny Fisher vs. TBA, 6 rounds, heavyweight
  • Khalil Coe vs. Juan Gerardo Osuna, 8 rounds, light heavyweight
  • George Liddard vs. TBA, 6 rounds, middleweight,
  • Jimmy Sains vs. TBA, 4 rounds, middleweight

In Australia, Benn vs Dobson airs live on Sunday, February 4.

Stream Artur Beterbiev vs Callum Smith live on Kayo in Australia
