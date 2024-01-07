Subscribe
Raul Curiel drops & stops Elias Diaz to retain belt

Raul Curiel retains NABF welterweight title by TKO against Elias Diaz on Ortiz vs Lawson card live from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Parviz Iskenderov
Raul Curiel defeats Elias Diaz by TKO
Raul Curiel in his bout against Elias Diaz at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, NV, USA on January 6, 2024 | Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy Promotions

Raul Curiel came out on top on Saturday, January 6, when he faced Elias Diaz at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. The bout was featured on the card headlined by Vergil Ortiz Jr’s ring return against Fredrick Lawson.

The scheduled for 10 rounds contest ended prior to the final bell. The Mexican welterweight defeated his American opponent by TKO, dropping him at the end of the fifth round with a big right hand along the way. After another combo reached its target, referee Mike Ortega stepped in and waved the fight off at 1 minute and 6 seconds into the eighth round to save the latter from further punishment.

With the victory, Raul Curiel made the fourth successful defense of his NABF welterweight title. The 28-year-old native of Guadalajara, Mexico improved to 14-0, 12 KOs and remained unbeaten.

29-year-old Elias Diaz of National City, California dropped to 12-2, 7 KOs.

Raul Curiel TKO’s Elias Diaz in Round 8

In the UK and Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, January 7.

Get Ortiz vs Lawson full fight card results.

