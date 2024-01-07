Subscribe
Shakhram Giyasov faces Pablo Cesar Cano on Berlanga vs McCrory undercard

Also in action at Caribe Royale Orlando, Antonio Vargas up against Jonathan Rodriguez, Yankiel Rivera versus Andy Dominguez and more

BoxingNews
Parviz Iskenderov
Shakhram Giyasov vs Pablo Cesar Cano on Feb 24 in Orlando
Shakhram Giyasov | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Shakhram Giyasov and Pablo Cesar Cano square off in the WBA welterweight title eliminator on Saturday, February 24 at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida. The bout is featured on the card topped by Edgar Berlanga vs Padraig McCrory.

Unbeaten Giyasov (14-0, 9 KOs) of Bukhara, Uzbekistan was in action last June in New Orleans, Louisiana, where he scored a unanimous decision against Harold Calderon. Just over a year before that, Brooklyn-based 30-year-old similarly defeated Christian Gomez.

Former title challenger Cano (35-8-1, 25 KOs) is riding a two-fight winning streak. In his previous outing last October in Plant City, Florida, the 34-year-old stopped Zachary Ochoa in the sixth round. In October 2022, the native of Tlalnepantla, México KO’d Oscar Arenas Maya in Round 3.

In addition to Giyasov vs Cano showdown, another world title eliminator pits Antonio Vargas (17-1, 9 KOs) of Houston, Texas against fellow once-beaten Jonathan Rodriguez (17-1-1, 7 KOs) of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico. The pair battles it out for a shot at WBA bantamweight belt.

Also joining Berlanga vs McCrory undercard, Yankiel Rivera (4-0 2, KOs) of Bayamon, Puerto Rico and Las Vegas-based Andy Dominguez (10-0, 6 KOs) of México clash at flyweight. The WBA Continental Americas belt is on the line.

Plus, Hialeah, Florida-based Aaron Aponte (8-1-1, 2 KOs) goes through the ropes in an eight-round bout at super lightweight. In addition, Las Vegas-based Herich Ruiz (4-0 3 KOs) of Isla de la Juventud, Cuba makes his ring appearance in a six-round bout at heavyweight. Their respective opponents are expected to be named shortly. The current lineup can be found below.

In the previously announced main event, Brooklyn native Edgar Berlanga (21-0, 16 KOs) goes up against Padraig McCrory (18-0, 9 KOs) of Belfast, Northern Ireland at super middleweight. In the co-main event, Miami-based Andy Cruz (2-0, 1 KOs) of Matanzas, Cuba defends his IBF International lightweight title against Mexican southpaw Brayan Zamarripa (14-2, 5 KOs) of Ensenada, Baja California.

Berlanga vs McCrory fight card

  • Edgar Berlanga vs. Padraig McCrory, 12 rounds, super middleweight
  • Andy Cruz vs. Brayan Zamarripa, 10 rounds, lightweight – Cruz’s IBF International lightweight title
  • Shakhram Giyasov vs. Pablo Cesar Cano, 12 rounds, welterweight – WBA welterweight title eliminator
  • Antonio Vargas vs. Jonathan Rodriguez, 12 rounds, bantamweight – WBA bantamweight title eliminator
  • Yankiel Rivera vs. Andy Dominguez, 10 rounds, flyweight – WBA Continental Americas flyweight title
  • Aaron Aponte vs. TBA, 8 rounds, super lightweight
  • Herich Ruiz vs. TBA, 6 rounds, heavyweight

In the UK and Australia, Berlanga vs McCrory airs live on Sunday, February 25.

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

