Artur Beterbiev vs Callum Smith date, time, how to watch, undercard

Artur Beterbiev and Callum Smith battle it out in the main event at Videotron Centre in Québec City, Canada on Saturday, January 13. The contest features Montreal-based undefeated unified WBC, WBO and IBF light heavyweight champion up against former super middleweight champion of the UK. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

38-year-old Beterbiev (19-0, 19 KOs) makes the second defense of his unified titles and goes through the ropes in Canada for the first time in over two years. Smith (29-1, 21 KOs) of Liverpool, England targets his third win in a row and looks to conquer a new division.

The co-main event pits Christian Mbilli (25-0, 21 KOs) of Yaounde, Cameroon against Rohan Murdock (27-2, 19 KOs) of Joondalup, Western Australia. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super middleweight. The WBC Continental Americas and WBA International belts are on the line.

Also on the card, Australia’s world champion Jason Moloney (26-2, 19 KOs) of Mitcham, Victoria makes the first defense of his WBO bantamweight title against American contender Saul Sanchez (20-2, 12 KOs) of Encino, California. The world title clash is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, January 14.

Artur Beterbiev vs Callum Smith start time in USA

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Artur Beterbiev vs Callum Smith live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, January 13. The start time is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT.

The preliminary card starts at around 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT (subject to confirmation).

Artur Beterbiev vs Callum Smith start time in UK

Boxing fans in the United Kingdom can watch Artur Beterbiev vs Callum Smith live stream on Sky Sports. The date is Sunday, January 14. The start time is scheduled for 1 am GMT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 4 am GMT.

Artur Beterbiev vs Callum Smith start time in Australia

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Artur Beterbiev vs Callum Smith live stream on Kayo. The date is Sunday, January 14. The start time is scheduled for 12 pm AEDT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 3 pm AEDT.

How to stream Beterbiev vs Smith in other countries

Boxing fans can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Artur Beterbiev vs Callum Smith from practically anywhere.

The respective date and start time vary by location.

Beterbiev vs Smith undercard

Among the bouts featured on Beterbiev vs Smith undercard, Sydney, Australia-based Imam Khataev (5-0, 5 KOs) goes up against Mexican Rodolfo Gomez Jr (14-7-3, 10 KOs) in 10-rounder at light heavyweight. As well, Riviere-du-Loup, Quebec native Leila Beaudoin (10-1, 1 KOs) and Mexico’s Elizabeth Chavez Espinoza (4-5-3, 1 KOs) meet in an eight-rounder at super featherweight.

As well, Mehmet Unal (7-0, 6 KOs) of Adana, Turkiye and Italy-based Dragan Lepei (22-6-2, 10 KOs) of Timisoara, Romania go head to head in an eight-rounder at light heavyweight. Plus, Montreal-based Christopher Guerrero (9-0, 5 KOs) faces fellow-Mexican Sergio Garcia Herrera (7-3, 4 KOs) in an eight-rounder at welterweight.

In addition, French Moreno Fendero (2-0, 1 KOs) of Chartres, Eure-et-Loir takes on Victor Hugo Flores (7-0, 3 KOs) of Pachuca, Mexico in a four-rounder at super middleweight. Rounding out the card, Quebec City native Wilkens Mathieu (5-0, 3 KOs) fights a to be named opponent in a four-rounder at super middleweight.

Beterbiev vs Smith full fight card

The current Beterbiev vs Smith fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Artur Beterbiev vs. Callum Smith, 12 rounds, light heavyweight – Beterbiev’s unified WBC, WBO, IBF light heavyweight titles

Christian Mbilli vs. Rohan Murdock, 10 rounds, super middleweight – Mbilli’s WBC Continental Americas and WBA International super middleweight titles

Preliminary card