UFC Vegas 84 fight card – Magomed Ankalaev vs Johnny Walker 2

MMA action inside the Octagon resumes on Saturday, January 13 with the first UFC Fight Night card for 2024 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas aka UFC Vegas 84. In the main event, Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker square off in a rematch. The bout is scheduled for five rounds at light heavyweight.

The pair first met last October in Abu Dhabi at UFC 294. The bout ended in No Contest in the first round after Ankalaev delivered an illegal knee rendering Walker unable to continue.

In December 2022, Ankalaev (17-1-1, 1 NC) of Dagestan faced former champion Jan Blachowicz for the division’s vacant title in a bout that ended in a split draw. Walker (21-7, 1 NC) of Brazil won a pair of bouts last year by unanimous decision against Anthony Smith in May and by TKO in the first round against Paul Craig in January.

The co-main event is a flyweight bout between Matheus Nicolau and Manel Kape. Nicolau (19-3-1) of Brazil is looking to return to winning ways, after suffering the defeat by KO in the first round against Brandon Royval last April, which snapped his six-fight winning streak. Kape (19-6) of Angola won four fights in a row, including a unanimous decision against Felipe dos Santos last time out in September 2023.

Also on the main card a lightweight bout between Jim Miller (36-17) of the United States and Gabriel Benitez (23-11) of Mexico. As well, Ricky Simon (20-4) and Mario Bautista (13-2) meet in an all-American contest at bantamweight. In addition, Phil Hawes (12-5) of the United States and Brunno Ferreira (10-1) of Brazil clash at middleweight.

On the top of prelims, the U.S.-based former heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski (34-22) takes on Waldo Cortes-Acosta (10-1) of Dominican Republic. Among other bouts, Matthew Semelsberger (11-6) faces fellow-American Preston Parsons (10-4) at welterweight, Westin Wilson (16-8) of the United States battles Jean Silva (11-2) of Brazil at featherweight and Nikolas Motta (13-5) of Brazil fights Tom Nolan (6-0) of Australia at lightweight.

A pair of bantamweight bouts features Marcus McGhee (8-1) of the United States up against Gaston Bolanos (7-3) of Peru and Farid Basharat (11-0) of Afghanistan versus Taylor Lapilus (19-3) of France. Plus, Rounding out the card, Joshua Van (9-1) of the United States and Felipe Bunes (13-6) of Brazil go toe-to-toe at flyweight.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, January 14.

UFC Vegas 84: Ankalaev vs Walker 2 fight card

The current UFC Vegas 84: Ankalaev vs Walker 2 fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker, light heavyweight

Matheus Nicolau vs. Manel Kape, flyweight

Jim Miller vs. Gabriel Benitez, lightweight

Ricky Simon vs. Mario Bautista, bantamweight

Phil Hawes vs. Brunno Ferreira, middleweight

Preliminary card