Beterbiev vs Smith: A Tale Of Ten Punches – Full Episode

Artur Beterbiev faces Callum Smith on Jan 13 in Québec City, Canada

Parviz Iskenderov

Undefeated Artur Beterbiev faces Callum Smith on Saturday, January 13 at Videotron Centre in Québec City, Canada. The pair squares off in a long-awaited championship bout with three world title belts on the line.

Montreal-based Beterbiev (19-0, 19 KOs) brings to the ring his WBC, WBO and IBF light heavyweight straps and makes the second defence of his unified title. Liverpool’s former WBA super middleweight titleholder Smith (29-1, 21 KOs) looks to become champion in his new weight class.

A new Top Rank on ESPN special, titled “A Tale Of Ten Punches: Beterbiev vs Smith”, hit the stream today. The full episode features both fighters in their previous outings.

The video sees Artur Beterbiev in his bouts against Radivoje Kalajdzic, Oleksandr Gvozdyk, Marcus Browne, Joe Smith Jr and Anthony Yarde. Plus, Callum Smith in his fights against Rocky Fielding, George Groves, Hassan N’Dam, Gilbert Castillo and Mathieu Bauderlique.

In the UK and Australia, Beterbiev vs Smith airs live on Sunday, January 14.

