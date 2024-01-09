Aaron McKenna faces Linus Udofia on Jonas vs Mayer undercard

Aaron McKenna puts his WBC International middleweight title on the line on Saturday, January 20 at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England, where he faces Linus Udofia. The pair battles it out on the card topped by Natasha Jonas vs Mikaela Mayer.

Unbeaten McKenna (17-0, 8 KOs) is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Uisma Lima last June In London. In March 2023 in Manchester, the 24-year-old native of Smithborough, Ireland defeated Jordan Grant by points decision.

Luton, England-based Udofia (19-2, 9 KOs) won his previous bout last month in London by points decision against Dylan Courtney. In Sheffield last October, Nigeria-born 30-year-old was stopped by Kieron Conway in Round 6.

Also joining Jonas vs Mayer undercard, Karriss Artingstall (5-0, 1 KOs) of Macclesfield, England and Lila dos Santos Furtado (9-1, 1 KOs) of Guarulhos, Brazil square off in a six-round bout at featherweight. As well, Mark Jeffers (16-0, 4 KOs) of Magherafelt, Northern Ireland defends his English and Commonwealth ‘Silver’ super middleweight straps in 10-round bout against Germaine Brown (13-2, 4 KOs) of London.

Plus, Jack Massey (20-2, 11 KOs) of Chapel-en-le-Frith, England goes through the ropes in a six-round bout at cruiserweight and Liverpool’s Mikie Tallon (3-0) is in a four-round action at flyweight. Their respective opponents are expected to be named shortly. The current lineup can be found below.

In the main event, British two-division world champion Natasha Jonas (14-2-1, 9 KOs) of Liverpool makes the first defence of her IBF welterweight title against American former unified super featherweight champion Mikaela Mayer (19-1, 5 KOs) of Woodland Hills, California. In the co-main event, Bolton’s Jack Cullen (22-4-1, 10 KOs) defends his British and Commonwealth super middleweight belts against Zak Chelli (14-2-1, 7 KOs) of London.

Jonas vs Mayer fight card

Natasha Jonas vs. Mikaela Mayer, 10 rounds, welterweight – Jonas’ IBF welterweight title

Jack Cullen vs. Zak Chelli, 12 rounds, super middleweight – Cullen’s British and Commonwealth welterweight titles

Aaron McKenna vs. Linus Udofia, 10 rounds, middleweight – McKenna’s WBC International title

Karriss Artingstall vs. Lila dos Santos Furtado, 6 rounds, featherweight

Mark Jeffers vs. Germaine Brown, 10 rounds, super middleweight – Jeffers’ English and Commonwealth Silver super middleweight title

Jack Massey vs. TBA, 6 rounds, cruiserweight

Mikie Tallon vs. TBA, 4 rounds, flyweight

In Australia, Jonas vs Mayer airs live on Sunday, January 21.