Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Aaron McKenna faces Linus Udofia on Jonas vs Mayer undercard

Karriss Artingstall takes on Lila dos Santos Furtado, Mark Jeffers meets Germaine Brown, plus more in action in Liverpool, England

BoxingNews
Parviz Iskenderov
Aaron McKenna faces Linus Udofia on Jan 20 in Liverpool
Aaron McKenna | Lawrence Lustig / BOXXER

Aaron McKenna puts his WBC International middleweight title on the line on Saturday, January 20 at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England, where he faces Linus Udofia. The pair battles it out on the card topped by Natasha Jonas vs Mikaela Mayer.

Unbeaten McKenna (17-0, 8 KOs) is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Uisma Lima last June In London. In March 2023 in Manchester, the 24-year-old native of Smithborough, Ireland defeated Jordan Grant by points decision.

Luton, England-based Udofia (19-2, 9 KOs) won his previous bout last month in London by points decision against Dylan Courtney. In Sheffield last October, Nigeria-born 30-year-old was stopped by Kieron Conway in Round 6.

Also joining Jonas vs Mayer undercard, Karriss Artingstall (5-0, 1 KOs) of Macclesfield, England and Lila dos Santos Furtado (9-1, 1 KOs) of Guarulhos, Brazil square off in a six-round bout at featherweight. As well, Mark Jeffers (16-0, 4 KOs) of Magherafelt, Northern Ireland defends his English and Commonwealth ‘Silver’ super middleweight straps in 10-round bout against Germaine Brown (13-2, 4 KOs) of London.

Plus, Jack Massey (20-2, 11 KOs) of Chapel-en-le-Frith, England goes through the ropes in a six-round bout at cruiserweight and Liverpool’s Mikie Tallon (3-0) is in a four-round action at flyweight. Their respective opponents are expected to be named shortly. The current lineup can be found below.

In the main event, British two-division world champion Natasha Jonas (14-2-1, 9 KOs) of Liverpool makes the first defence of her IBF welterweight title against American former unified super featherweight champion Mikaela Mayer (19-1, 5 KOs) of Woodland Hills, California. In the co-main event, Bolton’s Jack Cullen (22-4-1, 10 KOs) defends his British and Commonwealth super middleweight belts against Zak Chelli (14-2-1, 7 KOs) of London.

Jonas vs Mayer fight card

  • Natasha Jonas vs. Mikaela Mayer, 10 rounds, welterweight – Jonas’ IBF welterweight title
  • Jack Cullen vs. Zak Chelli, 12 rounds, super middleweight – Cullen’s British and Commonwealth welterweight titles
  • Aaron McKenna vs. Linus Udofia, 10 rounds, middleweight – McKenna’s WBC International title
  • Karriss Artingstall vs. Lila dos Santos Furtado, 6 rounds, featherweight
  • Mark Jeffers vs. Germaine Brown, 10 rounds, super middleweight – Jeffers’ English and Commonwealth Silver super middleweight title
  • Jack Massey vs. TBA, 6 rounds, cruiserweight
  • Mikie Tallon vs. TBA, 4 rounds, flyweight

In Australia, Jonas vs Mayer airs live on Sunday, January 21.

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments
Google News
Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Follow now

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer
Stream Artur Beterbiev vs Callum Smith live on Kayo in Australia
Latest News
View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Live sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TV
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand
Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip
Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2024 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.