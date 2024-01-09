Charles Oliveira vs Arman Tsarukyan joins UFC 300, winner to face Islam Makhachev

Former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira faces Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300 live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on April 13. The pair squares off in a 155-pound title eliminator. The winner is expected to face current champion Islam Makhachev in his next fight. The latter has been sidelined due to injury, and is eyed for a return in summer.

The contest was announced by Dana White, alongside a five-round showdown, pitting Dustin Poirier against Benoit Saint Denis at UFC 299.

No. 1-ranked lightweight contender Charles Oliveira (34-9, 1 NC) lost his title to Islam Makhachev (25-1) in October 2022. Last October, he was expected to face him in a rematch, but was forced to withdraw due to injury. The 34-year-old was in action last June, when he stopped Beneil Dariush in the first round.

Arman Tsarukyan (21-3) won three bouts in a row. Last December, the 27-year-old KO’d Beneil Dariush in the first-round, after stopping Joaquim Silva in Round 3 in June and earning a unanimous decision against Damir Ismagulov in late 2022. He is currently No. 4 in the UFC lightweight rankings.

Among the previously announced bouts featured on UFC 300 fight card, former 205-pound champion Jiri Prochazka squares off Aleksandar Rakic at light heavyweight. As well, former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling takes on Calvin Kattar at featherweight. Plus, Bo Nickal and Cody Brundage clash at middleweight.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, April 14.