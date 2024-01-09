Dustin Poirier vs Benoit Saint Denis co-main event at UFC 299

A lightweight bout, pitting Dustin Poirier against Benoit Saint Denis, has been set as the co-main event at UFC 299: O’Malley vs Vera 2. The fight card airs live on pay-per-view from Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida on Saturday, March 9.

UFC President Dana White appeared in a new video, announcing No. 3 up against No. 12-ranked contenders in a five-round clash.

Former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier (29-8, 1 NC) is looking to return to winning ways, after suffering the defeat via head kick KO against Justin Gaethje in their “BMF” fight last July in Salt Lake City. In November 2022, the 34-year-old native of Lafayette, Louisiana defeated Michael Chandler via rear-naked choke.

Benoit Saint Denis is riding a five-fight winning streak, taking all of those victories inside the distance. In his previous outing last November in New York, the 28-year-old native of Nimes, France KO’d Matt Frevola in the first-round.

In the main event, bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley (17-1, 1 NC) defends his title against old rival Marlon Vera (21-8-1) in a rematch. The latter won their first non-title bout by TKO in the first round in August 2020.

In Australia, UFC 299: O’Malley vs Vera 2 airs live on Sunday, March 10.

In the same video, White also announced another 155-pound bout, featuring former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira (34-9, 1 NC) versus Arman Tsarukyan (21-3) at UFC 300 in Las Vegas on April 13. The winner of the bout is expected to face the division’s reigning champion Islam Makhachev (25-1) at a future event.

Additionally, a number of bouts have been announced by various outlets for UFC Fight Night on March 23 also in Las Vegas.