Full Fight: Gervonta Davis TKO’s Hector Luis Garcia in ninth round

Davis dominates Garcia to retain title in Washington, DC

Parviz Iskenderov

Premier Boxing Champions hit the stream with a full fight video going a year back, when Gervonta Davis went up against Hector Luis Garcia. The pair squared off in the main event live on pay-per-view from Capital One Arena in Washington, DC on January 7.

Baltimore southpaw Davis brought to the ring his WBA lightweight title. The then WBA super featherweight champion Garcia of Dominican Republic moved up a weight class and was looking to conquer a new division. Both fighters entered the squared circle undefeated.

The scheduled for 12 rounds world championship bout ended prior to the final bell. Davis dominated Garcia and took the win by TKO. After the eighth round the latter told his corner he was unable to see and they called it a day.

While Gervonta Davis improved his unbeaten record and retained his belt, Hector Luis Garcia suffered his first career defeat. The fight preceded the highly anticipated clash with Ryan Garcia that took place in Las Vegas last April.

The next fight of Gervonta Davis is expected to be announced shortly and join the boxing schedule for 2024.

