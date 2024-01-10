Full Fight: Jason Moloney TKO’s Aston Palicte in third round

Jason Moloney is back in the ring on Saturday, January 13 at Videotron Centre in Québec City, Canada, where he faces Saul Sanchez. Going up against the Mexican-American contender, the Australian bantamweight brings to the ring his WBO title. The contest is featured on the card headlined by Artur Beterbiev vs Callum Smith.

Ahead of the event, Top Rank hit the stream with a free fight video going back to June 2022, when Moloney fought Aston Palicte on the George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney undercard at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne.

The scheduled for 10 rounds bout ended prior to the final bell. Moloney claimed the win by TKO in the third round, twice sending Palicte down along the way.

32-year-old Jason Moloney (26-2, 19 KOs) of Mitcham, Victoria landed the vacant WBO bantamweight title by majority decision against Vincent Astrolabio last May in Stockton. His next opponent, 26-year-old Saul Sanchez (20-2, 12 KOs) of Encino, California makes his first attempt to become champion.

In the UK and Australia, Beterbiev vs Smith airs live on Sunday, January 14.