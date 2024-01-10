Subscribe
Jorge Masvidal vs Nate Diaz boxing fight ‘confirmed’ for March in Las Vegas

Masvidal previously defeated Diaz to land "BMF" title at UFC 244

Parviz Iskenderov

Boxing rematch between former UFC stars Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz has been reportedly set for March 2024 in Las Vegas. Their first fight was held inside the Octagon in November 2019 in New York City, where “Gamebred” took the win via TKO due to doctor stoppage and landed the “BMF” belt.

The fight was announced as “confirmed” by “Happy Punch” on X. The post stated that the bout had received “the green light” from the UFC.

Former two-time UFC welterweight title challenger Jorge Masvidal (35-17 MMA, 1-0 boxing) last fought in April 2023, when he dropped a unanimous decision against Gilbert Burns. Prior to that, the 39-year-old Miami native suffered the defeat by UD against Colby Covington and a pair of losses against the then 170-pound champion Kamaru Usman by KO and decision.

Nate Diaz (21-13 MMA, 0-1 boxing) was in action last August, when he made his pro boxing debut against Jake Paul, but lost the 10-round bout by unanimous decision. In his last UFC fight in September 2022, the 38-year-old Stockton southpaw submitted Tony Ferguson in the fourth round.

Once the rumoured match gets confirmed and joins the boxing schedule for 2024, the official announcement, including date and location, is expected to be made shortly.

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

