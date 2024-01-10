Stanislav Grosu vs Brandon Shavers tops BKFC Prospect Series on Feb 16

The middleweight bout, pitting Stanislav Grosu against Brandon Shavers, has been set as a headliner of BKFC Prospect Series on Friday, February 16. The bare knuckle boxing event takes place at The Salisbury Center in Manassas, VA.

Stanislav Grosu (3-2) of Romania targets his third win in a row. In his previous outing last September at BKFC 51 in Salem, the 31-year-old stopped Anthony Blake LaCaze in the second round. In March in Norfolk, he KO’d Quartus Stitt also in Round 2.

Brandon Shavers (1-1) is looking to return to winning ways. In his previous fight last February, the 29-year-old of Alexandria, Louisiana was KO’d by Bryce Henry in the fourth round. In October 2022, he was victorious in his BKFC debut via first-round KO against Nathan Mitchell.

“BKFC has received a wealth of support from bare knuckle fans in Virginia with both of our past shows selling out and we’re very excited to bring our acclaimed Prospect Series to the state on Friday, February 16.” said President and Founder of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, David Feldman. “Washington D.C. is an outstanding sports town and we expect a tremendous crowd for our first event just outside of the nation’s capital.”

Other bouts featured on the card are expected to be announced shortly.

In the UK and Australia, BKFC Prospect Manassas airs live on Saturday, February 17, 2024