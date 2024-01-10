Subscribe
UFC Vegas 84 free fight: Magomed Ankalaev vs Johnny Walker ends in No Contest

UFC Vegas 84: Ankalaev vs Walker 2

Parviz Iskenderov

Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker square off in a rematch on Saturday, January 13. The pair battles it out in the headliner of UFC Fight Night at UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The contest is scheduled for five rounds at light heavyweight.

Ahead of the event, the promotion released a free video of their first fight. The contest was featured on the UFC 294 PPV card live from Abu Dhabi last October.

The bout didn’t go the distance. In the opening round, Ankalaev (17-1-1, 1 NC) landed an unintentional illegal knee. Walker (21-7, 1 NC) was deemed unable to continue by the doctor. As a result, the fight was declared “No Contest”.

Post-fight Dana White said they would figure something out. The rematch is only a few days away.

In Australia, UFC Vegas 84: Ankalaev vs Walker 2 airs live on Sunday, January 14.

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

