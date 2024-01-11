Andres Cortes faces Bryan Chevalier in co-feature to Foster vs Nova in New York

Andres Cortes goes up against Bryan Chevalier on Friday, February 16 at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York. The bout serves as the co-feature on the card topped by O’Shaquie Foster’s WBC super featherweight title defence against Abraham Nova. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at junior lightweight.

Undefeated 26-year-old Cortes (20-0, 11 KOs) was in action last July, when he eliminated Xavier Martinez in seven rounds. In April 2023, the North Las Vegas native scored a unanimous decision against Luis Melendez.

“I can’t wait to perform on the big stage at The Theater at Madison Square Garden,” Andres Cortes said. “This is a massive opportunity, and I will put the junior lightweight division on notice. I want a world title shot, but I must perform well against a tough opponent in Chevalier to make that goal a reality. 2024 is the year I bring a world title home to Las Vegas.”

Once-beaten Chevalier (20-1-1, 16 KOs) is riding a 12-fight winning streak. The 29-year-old stopped Ranfis Javier Encarnacion in seven rounds last time out in July 2023. In April the same year, the Bayamon, Puerto Rico native TKO’d Alberto Mercado also in the seventh round.

“Andres Cortes is a great fighter,” Bryan Chevalier said. “Boxing fans will really enjoy a great fight that night. Expect to see in me a warrior who will do everything possible to walk away victorious. That night, everyone in the boxing world will know who Bryan Chevalier is.”

Also announced for the event a 10-round main card opener, pitting Bruce Carrington (10-0, 6 KOs) of Brownsville, Brooklyn against Bernard Torres (18-1, 8 KOs) of the Philippines. The pair battles it out at featherweight.

In the main event, Houston-based WBC super featherweight champion O’Shaquie Foster (21-2, 12 KOs) makes the second defence of his title against Puerto Rican Abraham Nova (23-1, 16 KOs). The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the UK and Australia, Foster vs Nova airs live on Saturday, February 17.