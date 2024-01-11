Artur Beterbiev vs Callum Smith final pre-fight press conference

Unified light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev defends his title against Callum Smith on Saturday, January 13 at Videotron Centre in Québec City, Canada. Ahead of their 12-round main event bout, the athletes host the final pre-fight press conference, preview their bout and go face to face.

Montreal-based Artur Beterbiev (19-0, 19 KOs) makes the second defence of his WBC, WBO and IBF belts. British former WBA super middleweight champion Callum Smith (29-1, 21 KOs) eyes to become champion in the second division.

In the co-main event, Christian Mbilli (25-0, 21 KOs) of Cameroon faces off Rohan Murdock (27-2, 19 KOs) of Australia. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds with the WBC Continental Americas and WBA International super middleweight straps on the line.

Among Beterbiev vs Smith undercard bouts, WBA bantamweight champion Jason Moloney (26-2, 19 KOs) of Australia makes the first defence of his title against American Saul Sanchez (20-2, 12 KOs). The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the UK and Australia, Beterbiev vs Smith airs live on Sunday, January 14.