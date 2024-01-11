Subscribe
Artur Beterbiev vs Callum Smith final pre-fight press conference

Beterbiev defends unified light heavyweight titles against Smith live from Videotron Centre in Québec City, Canada

Parviz Iskenderov

Unified light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev defends his title against Callum Smith on Saturday, January 13 at Videotron Centre in Québec City, Canada. Ahead of their 12-round main event bout, the athletes host the final pre-fight press conference, preview their bout and go face to face.

Montreal-based Artur Beterbiev (19-0, 19 KOs) makes the second defence of his WBC, WBO and IBF belts. British former WBA super middleweight champion Callum Smith (29-1, 21 KOs) eyes to become champion in the second division.

In the co-main event, Christian Mbilli (25-0, 21 KOs) of Cameroon faces off Rohan Murdock (27-2, 19 KOs) of Australia. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds with the WBC Continental Americas and WBA International super middleweight straps on the line.

Among Beterbiev vs Smith undercard bouts, WBA bantamweight champion Jason Moloney (26-2, 19 KOs) of Australia makes the first defence of his title against American Saul Sanchez (20-2, 12 KOs). The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the UK and Australia, Beterbiev vs Smith airs live on Sunday, January 14.

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Stream Artur Beterbiev vs Callum Smith live on Kayo in Australia
