Beterbiev vs Smith Australia time: How to watch fight live – all states & territories

Artur Beterbiev faces off Callum Smith in a long-awaited showdown at Videotron Centre in Québec City, Canada. The bout pits Montreal-based three-belt light heavyweight champion against the WBC’s mandatory challenger of the UK. The date and time when the fight airs live stream in Australia is Sunday, January 14 at 12 pm AEDT. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Boxing’s only reigning world champion with a 100 percent knockout ratio, Beterbiev (19-0, 19 KOs) brings to the ring his unified WBC, WBO and IBF titles. Riding a two-fight winning streak, Liverpool’s former WBA super middleweight titleholder Smith (29-1, 21 KOs) looks to become world champion in his second weight classes.

In the co-main event, Australian Rohan Murdock (27-2, 19 KOs) of Joondalup, WA goes up against Christian Mbilli (25-0, 21 KOs) of Yaounde, Cameroon. The pair squares off in a 10-round bout at super middleweight. The WBC Continental Americas and WBA International tiles are at stake.

Plus, WBO bantamweight champion Jason Moloney (26-2, 19 KOs) of Mitcham, Victoria takes on Saul Sanchez (20-2, 12 KOs) of Encino, California. The Australian champion makes the first defence of his world title belt. The contender of the United States makes his first attempt to become champion.

Also on the card a 10-round light heavyweight bout between Sydney-based Imam Khataev (5-0, 5 KOs) and Michal Ludwiczak (17-12-1, 9 KOs) of Poland. As well, Canadian Leila Beaudoin (10-1, 1 KOs) and Elizabeth Chavez Espinoza (4-5-3, 1 KOs) of Mexico battle it out in an eight-rounder at super featherweight. Another Canada vs Mexico bout features Wilkens Mathieu (5-0, 3 KOs) up against Jose Arias Alvarez (3-1, 1 KOs) in a four-rounder at super middleweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Artur Beterbiev vs Callum Smith start time in Australia

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Artur Beterbiev vs Callum Smith live stream on Kayo Sports. The start time is scheduled for Sunday, January 14 at 12 pm AEDT. The PPV price is $49.95. Subscription is not required to purchase this PPV.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 3 pm AEDT.

Beterbiev vs Smith start time in Sydney, Melbourne, Hobart, Canberra is scheduled for Sunday, January 14 at 12 pm AEDT. The main event bout is expected at approximately 3 pm AEDT.

In Brisbane, Beterbiev vs Smith broadcast starts on Sunday, January 14 at 11 am AEST. The main event is expected at around 2 pm AEST.

In Adelaide, Beterbiev vs Smith kicks off on Sunday, January 14 at 11:30 am ACDT. The headline-bout is expected at approximately at 2:30 pm ACDT.

In Darwin, Beterbiev vs Smith live stream starts on Sunday, January 14 at 10:30 am ACST. The main fight is expected at around 1:30 pm ACST.

In Perth, Beterbiev vs Smith telecast begins on Sunday, January 14 at 9 am AWST. The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 12 pm AWST.

Beterbiev vs Smith fight card

The full Artur Beterbiev vs Callum Smith fight card looks as the following: