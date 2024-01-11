UFC Vegas 84 start time, how to watch, live stream, Ankalaev vs Walker 2

UFC Vegas 84 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, January 13. In the five-round main event, light heavyweights Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker meet in a rematch.

Their first fight was featured on the UFC 294 PPV card last October in Abu Dhabi. In the first round, No. 3 Ankalaev (17-1-1, 1 NC) delivered an unintentional illegal knee. The cageside physician deemed No. 7 Walker (21-7, 1 NC) unable to continue. As a result, the bout was ruled no contest.

In the co-main event, Matheus Nicolau (19-3-1) and Manel Kape (19-6) battle it out at flyweight. Also on the main card, Gabriel Benitez (23-11) and Jim Miller (36-17) clash at lightweight. Plus, Mario Bautista (13-2) faces Ricky Simon (20-4) at bantamweight and Brunno Ferreira (10-1) takes on Phil Hawes (12-5) at middleweight. The full lineup can be found below.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, January 14.

UFC Vegas 84: Ankalaev vs Walker 2 start time in USA

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Vegas 84: Ankalaev vs Walker 2 live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, January 13. The main card start time is scheduled for 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.

UFC Vegas 84: Ankalaev vs Walker 2 start time in UK

MMA fans in the United Kingdom can watch UFC Vegas 84: Ankalaev vs Walker 2 live stream on TNT Sports. The date is Sunday, January 14. The main card start time is scheduled for 12 am GMT. The preliminary card begins at 9 pm GMT on Saturday, January 13.

UFC Vegas 84: Ankalaev vs Walker 2 start time in Australia

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Vegas 84: Ankalaev vs Walker 2 live stream on Kayo. The date is Sunday, January 14. The main card start time is scheduled for 11 am AEDT. The preliminary card begins at 8 am AEDT.

UFC Vegas 84 fight card

The current UFC Vegas 84: Ankalaev vs Walker 2 fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker, light heavyweight

Matheus Nicolau vs. Manel Kape, flyweight

Jim Miller vs. Gabriel Benitez, lightweight

Ricky Simon vs. Mario Bautista, bantamweight

Phil Hawes vs. Brunno Ferreira, middleweight

Preliminary card