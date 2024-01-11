UFC Vegas 84 start time, how to watch, live stream, Ankalaev vs Walker 2

UFC Vegas 84 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, January 13. In the five-round main event, light heavyweights Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker meet in a rematch.
Their first fight was featured on the UFC 294 PPV card last October in Abu Dhabi. In the first round, No. 3 Ankalaev (17-1-1, 1 NC) delivered an unintentional illegal knee. The cageside physician deemed No. 7 Walker (21-7, 1 NC) unable to continue. As a result, the bout was ruled no contest.
In the co-main event, Matheus Nicolau (19-3-1) and Manel Kape (19-6) battle it out at flyweight. Also on the main card, Gabriel Benitez (23-11) and Jim Miller (36-17) clash at lightweight. Plus, Mario Bautista (13-2) faces Ricky Simon (20-4) at bantamweight and Brunno Ferreira (10-1) takes on Phil Hawes (12-5) at middleweight. The full lineup can be found below.
In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, January 14.
Table of contents
UFC Vegas 84: Ankalaev vs Walker 2 start time in USA
MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Vegas 84: Ankalaev vs Walker 2 live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, January 13. The main card start time is scheduled for 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.
UFC Vegas 84: Ankalaev vs Walker 2 start time in UK
MMA fans in the United Kingdom can watch UFC Vegas 84: Ankalaev vs Walker 2 live stream on TNT Sports. The date is Sunday, January 14. The main card start time is scheduled for 12 am GMT. The preliminary card begins at 9 pm GMT on Saturday, January 13.
UFC Vegas 84: Ankalaev vs Walker 2 start time in Australia
MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Vegas 84: Ankalaev vs Walker 2 live stream on Kayo. The date is Sunday, January 14. The main card start time is scheduled for 11 am AEDT. The preliminary card begins at 8 am AEDT.
UFC Vegas 84 fight card
The current UFC Vegas 84: Ankalaev vs Walker 2 fight card looks as the following:
Main card
- Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker, light heavyweight
- Matheus Nicolau vs. Manel Kape, flyweight
- Jim Miller vs. Gabriel Benitez, lightweight
- Ricky Simon vs. Mario Bautista, bantamweight
- Phil Hawes vs. Brunno Ferreira, middleweight
Preliminary card
- Andrei Arlovski vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta, heavyweight
- Matthew Semelsberger vs. Preston Parsons, welterweight
- Marcus McGhee vs. Gaston Bolanos, bantamweight
- Farid Basharat vs. Taylor Lapilus, bantamweight
- Westin Wilson vs. Jean Silva, featherweight
- Tom Nolan vs. Nikolas Motta, lightweight
- Joshua Van vs. Felipe Bunes, flyweight