Artur Beterbiev vs Callum Smith first faceoff – Press conference Behind the Scenes

Artur Beterbiev defends his unified light heavyweight titles against Callum Smith live on Kayo from Videotron Centre in Québec City, Canada on Sunday, January 14 (AEDT). The contest features Montreal-based undefeated knockout artist up against once-beaten former world champion of the UK.

38-year-old Beterbiev (19-0, 19 KOs) defends his WBC, WBO and IBF belts for the second time. Former WBA super middleweight champion Smith (29-1, 21 KOs) looks to become a two-division world champion and secure his fourth straight victory, since he lost his title to Canelo Alvarez back in 2020.

At the pre-fight press conference, Artur Beterbiev and Callum Smith previewed their bout and went face to face for the first time.

In the co-main event, Australian Rohan Murdock (27-2, 19 KOs) goes up against unbeaten Christian Mbilli (25-0, 21 KOs) of Cameroon. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super middleweight.

Among Beterbiev vs Smith undercard bouts, reigning WBO bantamweight champion Jason Moloney (26-2, 19 KOs) of Australia makes the first defence of his belt against Saul Sanchez (20-2, 12 KOs) of the United States. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.