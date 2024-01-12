Artur Beterbiev vs Callum Smith weigh-in video

Artur Beterbiev defends his unified light heavyweight titles against Callum Smith in the main event live from Videotron Centre in Québec City, Canada on Sunday, January 14 (AEDT). A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Montreal-based Beterbiev (19-0, 19 KOs) makes the second defence of his WBC, WBO and IBF belts. British former WBA super middleweight champion Smith (29-1, 21 KOs) looks to become a two-weight champion. The fighters must make the required 175-pound limit (79 kg). The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the co-main event, Cameroon’s Christian Mbilli (25-0, 21 KOs) faces Rohan Murdock (27-2, 19 KOs) of Australia. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds with the WBC Continental Americas and WBA International super middleweight belts on the line. The weight limit is 168 pounds (76 kg).

Also on the card, WBO bantamweight champion Jason Moloney (26-2, 19 KOs) of Australia makes the first defence of his 112-pound title (51 kg) against Saul Sanchez (20-2, 12 KOs) of the United States. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Get Beterbiev vs Smith full fight card and stay tuned for weights below.

Beterbiev vs Smith fight card

Main card

Artur Beterbiev vs. Callum Smith, 12 rounds, light heavyweight – Beterbiev’s unified WBC, WBO, IBF light heavyweight titles

Christian Mbilli vs. Rohan Murdock, 10 rounds, super middleweight – Mbilli’s WBC Continental Americas and WBA International super middleweight titles

Preliminary card