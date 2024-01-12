Brad Riddell to make Octagon return against Thiago Moises at UFC event in March

New Zealand lightweight Brad Riddell is reportedly set for his Octagon return against Brazil’s Thiago Moises at UFC Fight Night live on March 17 (AEDT). The location accommodating the event is yet to be determined.

Brad Riddell (10-4) last fought in November 2022, when he was submitted by Renato Moicano in the first round and suffered the third defeat in a row. Post-fight the Christchurch, New Zealand native announced in a post on Instagram that he was “going to step away from competing in MMA for a good while until the fire to compete comes back”. The 32-year-old’s most recent win goes back to June 2021, when he earned a unanimous decision against Drew Dober and recorded the seventh straight victory.

Thiago Moises is also looking to return to winning ways. In his previous outing last September, the 28-year-old was stopped by Benoit Saint-Denis in the second round. Last January and in June 2022, the native of Indaiatuba, Brazil submitted Melquizael Costa and Christos Giagos in the second and first round, respectively.

The promotion is yet to make a formal fight announcement. According to MMA Junkie, the matchup was confirmed by “two people with knowledge of the booking”. The contest was originally reported in a post on X by Eurosport Nederland’s freelance journalist Marcel Dorff.

Among other previously announced bouts for the event, Charalampos Grigoriou goes up against Toshiomi Kazama at bantamweight, Ode Osbourne takes on Jafel Filho at flyweight and Christian Rodriguez faces off Isaac Dulgarian at featherweight. Plus, Bryan Battle meets Ange Loosa at welterweight and Cory McKenna clashes with Jaqueline Amorim at women’s strawweight.