Skye Nicolson faces Sarah Mahfoud for world title in Australia

Australian Skye Nicolson is set to challenge Denmark-based former world champion Sarah Mahfoud. The contest is for the vacant WBC featherweight title. The bout is potentially to be held in Brisbane in April.

Nicolson, who currently holds the interim WBC belt, was expected to challenge former undisputed 126-pound champion Amanda Serrano. The latter is scheduled to defend her unified WBA, WBO and IBF belts against Nina Meinke on March 2 in Puerto Rico. The WBC strap became vacant, as reported, after the sanctioning body wouldn’t give the green light to a 12-round bout.

Unbeaten Nicolson (9-0, 1 KOs) was in action last November in Dublin, where she stopped Lucy Wildheart in the ninth round and made the first successful defence of her interim title. In September last year, the native of Meadowbrook, Queensland scored a unanimous decision against Sabrina Maribel Perez and landed the belt. Earlier in 2023, the 28-year-old southpaw defeated Linda Laura Lecca and Tania Alvarez by decision.

Once-beaten former IBF featherweight champion Mahfoud (14-1, 3 KOs) is riding a three-fight winning streak. The Tórshavn, Faroe Islands native is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Marcela Eliana Acuna last October. In May and March 2023, Hilleroed, Denmark-based 34-year-old similarly defeated Veronica Tosi and Lara Ochmann, respectively.

Mahfoud lost her world title in September 2022, when she dropped a unanimous decision against Serrano in their championship unification.

“I think Matchroom are trying really hard to get the fight in Australia, hopefully in Brisbane, which would be a dream come true for my first world title,” Skye Nicolson said. “I’m really excited to win that first world title and bring it home to Australia. Matchroom, right now, are trying to focus on a date in April.”

“I think a lot of people thought my last fight was going to be a tough test for me but I know what I’m capable of. I didn’t overlook Lucy Wildheart but I knew that fight was going to be a big statement. I’ve said from day one, the better the opponent, the better the Skye Nicolson you’ll see on the night.”

“I know Mahfoud won three rounds against Serrano just over a year ago. She won’t win three rounds against me. That was the same against Wildheart, she won three rounds against Mikaela Meyer. She wasn’t winning three rounds against me, never, it wasn’t even going to be close. I feel very confident, I know she’s a good boxer but that works in my favour, I like fighting good boxers.”

The exact Nicolson vs Mahfoud date, as well as location and ticket information is expected to be announced shortly.