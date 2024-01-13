Subscribe
Deiveson Figueiredo vs Cody Garbrandt set for UFC 300

UFC 300 in Las Vegas

The bout pitting former two-time flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo against former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt has been reportedly set at 135 pounds (61.3 kg) for UFC 300. The historic fight card airs live on Kayo pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 14 (AEDT).

Deiveson Figueiredo (22-3-1) was in action last month in Austin, Texas, where he scored a unanimous decision against Rob Font. Early last year, the 36-year-old native of Soure, Brazil lost his title via third-round TKO (doctor stoppage) against Brandon Moreno in their fourth fight.

Cody Garbrandt (14-5) is riding a two-fight winning streak. In his previous outing last month in Las Vegas, the Uhrichsville, Ohio native KO’d Brian Kelleher in the first round. In March 2023, he earned a unanimous decision against Trevin Jones.

The Figueiredo vs Garbrandt showdown was first reported by “Ag. Fight” via a post on X. The contest is yet to be formally announced by the promotion.

Among the officially announced matchups, UFC President Dana White recently announced the first title fight featured on the UFC 300 fight card. The all-Chinese clash pits two-time women’s strawweight champion Weili Zhang against No. 2 Yan Xiaonan.

The main event and co-main event bouts are yet to be set for UFC 300.

