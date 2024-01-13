Subscribe
Jason Moloney makes it official for title defence against Saul Sanchez

Moloney faces Sanchez on Beterbiev vs Smith undercard live from Québec City, Canada

Parviz Iskenderov
Jason Moloney vs Saul Sanchez world title official in Québec City, Canada
Jason Moloney hits the scales | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Australian bantamweight Jason Moloney successfully made the required 53.5 kg weight limit (118 lbs) for his WBO world title defence against American Saul Sanchez. The pair battles it out live on Kayo from Videotron Centre in Québec City, Canada on Sunday, January 14 (AEDT).

The contest is featured on the card topped by Artur Beterbiev’s unified light heavyweight title defence against Callum Smith. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Moloney (26-2, 19 KOs) makes the first defence of the belt that he landed by majority decision against Vincent Astrolabio last May in Stockton, California. Stepping on the scales, the 33-year-old native of Mitcham, Victoria showed 53.29 kg (117.5 lbs).

Riding a two-fight winning streak, Sanchez (20-2, 12 KOs) makes his first attempt to become world champion. Encino, California’s 26-year-old weighed-in at 53.43 kg (117.8 lbs).

Jason Moloney and Saul Sanchez go face to face
Jason Moloney and Saul Sanchez go face to face | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Jason Moloney and Saul Sanchez at the weigh-in ceremony
Jason Moloney and Saul Sanchez at the weigh-in ceremony | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Montreal-based Beterbiev (19-0, 19 KOs) came-in at 79.37 kg (175 lbs) for the second defence of his WBC, WBO and IBF belts. Liverpool’s former WBA super middleweight champion Smith (29-1, 21 KOs) was 79.19 kg (174.6 lbs). The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Rohan Murdock (27-2, 19 KOs) of Joondalup, Western Australia hit the scales at 76.02 kg (167.6 lbs) for his 10-round co-main event bout against Christian Mbilli (25-0, 21 KOs) of Cameroon, who was 75.88 kg (167.3 lbs). The latter brings to the ring his WBC Continental Americas and WBA International straps.

