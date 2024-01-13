Tai Tuivasa vs Marcin Tybura moves from UFC 298 to headline card in March

Australian heavyweight Tai Tuivasa has a new date for his next fight against Marcin Tybura of Poland. The contest, originally booked for UFC 298 in February in Anaheim, California, has been moved to headline the UFC Vegas card live on Sunday, March 17 (AEDT).

UFC President Dana White made the announcement in a new video on Saturday.

Tai Tuivasa (14-6) lost three bouts in a row. In his previous outing last September at UFC 293, the 30-year-old native of Sydney was submitted by Alexander Volkov in the second round. In December and September 2022, he was stopped by Sergei Pavlovich and Ciryl Gane in the first and third round, respectively.

Tuivasa’s most recent win goes to February 2022, when he KO’d Derrick Lewis in the second round and secured the fifth win in a row. He is currently No. 9 in the UFC heavyweight rankings.

No. 10 Marcin Tybura (24-8) is also looking to return to winning ways. The 38-year-old was in action last July, when he was stopped by Tom Aspinall in the first round. Last February, the Uniejow, Poland native scored a unanimous decision against Alexander Romanov, following his win by majority decision against Alexander Romanov in August 2022.

White also confirmed a recently announced flyweight bout pitting former two-time strawweight champion Rose Namajunas against Amanda Ribas live from UFC Apex on March 24 (AEDT).

Plus, a bantamweight bout between the division’s former champion Cody Garbrandt and former two-time flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo has been also confirmed for UFC 300 live on pay-per-view from Las Vegas on April 14 (AEST).

In addition, a welterweight bout, featuring Sean Brady up against Vicente Luque has been set as a main event of UFC Atlantic City Fight Night live on March 31 (AEDT).